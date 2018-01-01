New York Mets
SEE IT: Gsellman, Blevins among Mets who took on CN Tower EdgeWalk
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Before the Mets took on the Blue Jays on the Fourth of July, some decided to go sightseeing in Toronto. For Robert Gsellman and Jerry Blevins, they took that to the extreme.
