New York Mets

The Mets Police
Homer-simpson-tv-sports-pennant

The Unwatchable New York Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 18m

I like watching Mets games. Except lately I don’t. Coming off my vacation I was excited to jump back into my nightly routine of Mets and riffing twitter jokes, only to find out they were off on Monday. SoTuesday I was ready and….I was bored five minutes..

Tweets