New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Draft profile: Ian Mejia
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
With their thirty-fifth selection in the 2018 draft, the Mets selected Ian Mejia, a right-handed pitcher from Arizona.
Tweets
-
Close your eyes and think of 2019 (from @justinwmears) https://t.co/HmmFmd9jSjBlogger / Podcaster
-
Larnach deal is for $2.55M #mntwinsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @nymets945: RHP Joe Cavallaro was promoted from Columbia to Binghamton, IF Matt Oberste released, RHP Marco Molina to DL and J… https://t.co/isFwc3oqoqBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @KenDavidoff: The #Mets' and #BlueJays' last 10-ish years are very similar, but there's one significant difference: https://t.co/23y5vHSOL7Blogger / Podcaster
-
Ton of movement here. Cavallaro has been very good this year for Columbia with 2.09 ERA, .199 AVG against and 83 st…RHP Joe Cavallaro was promoted from Columbia to Binghamton, IF Matt Oberste released, RHP Marco Molina to DL and J… https://t.co/isFwc3oqoqBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets' and #BlueJays' last 10-ish years are very similar, but there's one significant difference: https://t.co/23y5vHSOL7Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets