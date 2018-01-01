New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-610113192

Report: Mets expect to hold on to Syndergaard, deGrom

by: Brandon Wile The Score 2m

The two most appealing starting pitchers no longer appear to be on the trade market.With the non-waiver trade deadline three weeks away, the New York Mets are reportedly expecting to hold on to both Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom for the rest of the...

Tweets