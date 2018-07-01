New York Mets

Mets Merized
Manny-machado

O’s Want Controllable Pitching For Machado; Braves, Phillies Potential Matches

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1m

The Manny Machado sweepstakes is certainly going to garner all the headlines as we approach the July 31 trade deadline with multiple contenders vying for his services.Jon Morosi of MLB.com rep

Tweets