Cavallaro Promoted to Binghamton, T.J. Rivera’s Rehab Begins With St. Lucie

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Minors 1m

The Mets' brass have apparently taken notice of RHP Joe Cavallaro's breakout season as they've promoted him to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. He'll start against the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday nigh

