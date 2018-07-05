New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10887694

Yoenis Cespedes Has Finally Made Some Real Progress In His Rehab

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 9m

As the New York Mets’ season is completely lost, the continuing absence of outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has stuck out like a sore thumb. Cespedes has been sidelined since mid-May with a hip inj…

Tweets