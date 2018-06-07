New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Friday open thread – 7/6/18
by: Matt Netter — Mets 360 20s
Why are you still watching this team? a) It’s high drama. I can’t wait to see what happens next. b) It’s like a car accident. I can’t look away. c) I’m a glutton for p…
Tweets
-
RT @COsoccerpod: NEW?: It’s our #WorldCup Quarter-Final previews- 8 questions on the big games ahead. @davidpreece12 on England, goa… https://t.co/wQ4Z0YnWqPTV / Radio Network
-
RT @CoachMcCartan: DL my interviews on #iTunes: https://t.co/vPJLNPpVHh Youtube channel: https://t.co/igmVMgsnUZ Facebook: https://t.co/gNf0iAezZRBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mkenny11: Great job tonight @CoachMcCartan! Looking forward to hearing more of you!! @WFAN660Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MattBoveHS: Shoutout to @CoachMcCartan killing it on @WFAN660 right now! Only the beginning for her.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @msgleicher9: @CoachMcCartan just got home. Listened to the whole show so far. Doing a great job. Don’t let loser callers like th… https://t.co/dp7Hy1b4BRBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @dablueguy: @CoachMcCartan Very impressive debut. Hope it leads to more WFAN appearances.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets