New York Mets

Mets Minors
MMN Recap: McNeil Extends Hitting Streak, Alonso Hits 19th Homer

by: Tim Ryder Mets Minors 4m

Las Vegas (41-46) 12, Fresno (50-36) 5  Box ScoreJeff McNeil 2B: 4-6, HR, 4 RBI, K, .410/.460/.679Peter Alonso 1B: 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, K, .197/.361/.424Patrick Kivlehan DH: 3-6, HR, 3

