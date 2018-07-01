New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMN Recap: McNeil Extends Hitting Streak, Alonso Hits 19th Homer
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Minors 4m
Las Vegas (41-46) 12, Fresno (50-36) 5 Box ScoreJeff McNeil 2B: 4-6, HR, 4 RBI, K, .410/.460/.679Peter Alonso 1B: 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, K, .197/.361/.424Patrick Kivlehan DH: 3-6, HR, 3
Tweets
-
no no no no no no thank youYankees reportedly interested in trading for Mike Moustakas https://t.co/oY9c9KfkokBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets: Mickey Watch Watch. Mickey Watching himself.... https://t.co/y9MRiXOXrfBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: T.J. Rivera Goes Hitless in First Rehab Game https://t.co/CXIshM8bQ6 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Columbia Fireflies right-handed reliever Conner O'Neil over his last 12 games pitched: 15 IP, 12 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 26… https://t.co/ey9MrMme9tBlogger / Podcaster
-
Id guess he comes after the deadline, when people have been moved and there’s room for regular playing time.@michaelgbaron McNeil is raking. Bring him up alresdy @metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Dr K (Gooden) Artwork on eBay https://t.co/1pY8ku2r7QBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets