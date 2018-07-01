New York Mets
T.J. Rivera Goes Hitless in First Rehab Game
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 3m
New York Mets infielder T.J. Rivera made his first step back to the major leagues on Thursday night when he was the designated hitter for the Advanced-A St. Lucie Mets.Rivera, playing for the
no no no no no no thank youYankees reportedly interested in trading for Mike Moustakas https://t.co/oY9c9KfkokBlogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets: Mickey Watch Watch. Mickey Watching himself.... https://t.co/y9MRiXOXrfBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: T.J. Rivera Goes Hitless in First Rehab Game https://t.co/CXIshM8bQ6 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Columbia Fireflies right-handed reliever Conner O'Neil over his last 12 games pitched: 15 IP, 12 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 26… https://t.co/ey9MrMme9tBlogger / Podcaster
Id guess he comes after the deadline, when people have been moved and there’s room for regular playing time.@michaelgbaron McNeil is raking. Bring him up alresdy @metsBlogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Dr K (Gooden) Artwork on eBay https://t.co/1pY8ku2r7QBlogger / Podcaster
