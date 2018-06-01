New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Flores Is Less of Trade Asset Than You Think
by: John Edwards — Mets Merized Online 5m
It's almost sacrilege to talk poorly of Wilmer Flores - the Mets folk hero and utility-man is an undisputed fan favorite for his clutch heroics. In a poll conducted by the New York Daily News afte
Tweets
-
The Mets will have two players in the Futures Game this year. https://t.co/PJxpd2RaLDBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ByJamesWagner: Bronx native T.J. Rivera, who had Tommy John surgery last September, began a rehab assignment last night. https://t.co/czNL4LswCxBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets Minor League Report: Kelenic on fire, Dunn impressing, and more https://t.co/hes6sWzefgTV / Radio Network
-
RT @ProspectsBraves: Camargo since 5/19 - .288/.366/.490, 132 wRC+ Machado since 5/19 - .266/.330/.443, 105 wRC+Beat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Another Mets "Patch" Cap https://t.co/9u9usuVwwHBlogger / Podcaster
-
Minor League Baseball wRC+ leaders (300 PA min) Nathaniel Lowe 188 Roberto Ramos 186 Jeff McNeil 184 Michael Reed 184 Austin Listi 180Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets