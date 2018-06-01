New York Mets

Mets Merized
Chris-flexen-560x373

Chris Flexen Starting On Sunday For Mets

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 20m

The New York Mets announced on Friday afternoon that right-hander Chris Flexen would get the start on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays.Flexen, currently on the Triple-A Las Vegas 51s roster,

Tweets