New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Jenrry Mejia reinstated by MLB after being banned for life in 2016 | Newsday
by: Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com Updated July 6, 2018 4:45 PM — Newsday 6m
Mets reliever Jenrry Mejia has been reinstated and will be eligible to resume all baseball activities beginning with 2019 spring training, Major League Baseball announced Friday afternoon.Mejia was ba
Tweets
-
RT @martinonyc: Well look at that https://t.co/dYijAvJDlCTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @MandelSNY: It's a deGrom start and plenty of trade discussion. Plus a scouting report on one of the Mets next prospects.… https://t.co/hapiKRMSXmTV / Radio Network
-
Mets interim GM John Ricco gives timetable for rebuild https://t.co/WmyMw82gj9TV / Radio Network
-
Mets interim GM John Ricco gives timetable for rebuild https://t.co/f8C76PPZbaBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets reliever Jenrry Mejia, who failed 3 PED tests and was permanently banned from baseball, will get a chance to c… https://t.co/FqOUgBXaP5Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @chelsea_janes: Davey said they bleached the clubhouse because so many guys got sick with what he thinks is norovirus or something… https://t.co/vTOoQ56Wt4Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets