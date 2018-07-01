New York Mets

Mets Merized

Ricco: Cespedes’ Chronic Condition is Heel, Not Quad/Hip

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 2m

According to Laura Albanese of Newsday, John Ricco told the media today that the chronic condition bothering Yoenis Cespedes is his heel, not his hip or quad.Albanese notes that Cespedes did

