7/6/18 Game Preview: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m

The New York Mets (34-49) celebrated Independence Day with a rare win, scoring a 6-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. The win brought the Mets out of the National League East cellar for at least…

