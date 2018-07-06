New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Thanks Rob Manfred, For Helping Us With Our Rebuild
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 8m
I find it funny that no sooner than we see this tweet quoting one of the Mets charter members of the General Managers of the Traveling Pants… … than this happens: Rebuild? Done. Nationa…
Tweets
-
We are talking about Mickey Callaway manager of the Mets.@metspolice He’s an excellent baseball mind. He understands pitching. His use of the pen worked in Cleveland. He ju… https://t.co/HvcgzDkHbEBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's baaaaack. #LGM https://t.co/TSsvs0BMcZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Realized that Jerry Blevins is the one who does the ending of the Citi Field stadium guidelines on the jumbotron no… https://t.co/g2agt6BiyTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Harry Kane looking to carry England to World Cup glory https://t.co/4tSYL1xuAgBlogger / Podcaster
-
I am soooooooooooo into the idea of doing this kinda silly stuff. Especially if the Mets are out of it.@OmarMinayaFan @addysue @cara_jeffrey Could you imagine a section at Citi Field pretending the Mets just scored a r… https://t.co/SPvZ8T61fmBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jose Medina gets his first home run of the season to put the Cyclones on the board. 2-1 Ironbirds.Minors
- More Mets Tweets