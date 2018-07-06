New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10295085

Thanks Rob Manfred, For Helping Us With Our Rebuild

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 8m

I find it funny that no sooner than we see this tweet quoting one of the Mets charter members of the General Managers of the Traveling Pants… … than this happens: Rebuild? Done. Nationa…

Tweets