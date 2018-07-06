New York Mets

Mets' John Ricco: It would take 'overwhelming deal' to even consider trading Noah Syndergaard or Jacob deGrom

by: Laura Albanese Updated July 6, 2018

“I don’t want to mislead the group: We’re not out there actively looking to move Jacob or Noah by any stretch.”

