Mets' Mejia reinstated, could return in 2019
by: ESPN.com — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2m
New York Mets pitcher Jenrry Mejia, the first player in baseball to receive a lifetime ban for positive PED tests, has been granted conditional reinstatement and could return for the 2019 season.
