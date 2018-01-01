New York Mets

Sporting News
Noah-syndergaard-jacob-degrom-06282018-usnews-getty-ftr_j7a2bt71xr1b1rb4jlw5qk6gk

MLB trade rumors: Mets not actively looking to deal Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard

by: (Thomas Lott) Sporting News 3m

Mets brass said last week it would be foolish not to explore all options, but it would take something "overwhelming" for them to deal an ace

Tweets