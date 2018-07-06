by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

So it was the bottom of the 9th and the bases were loaded…here’s Gary Cohen at his best (no schtick) .@JoeyBats19 CRUSHES a GRAND SLAM to win it for the Mets!! pic.twitter.com/b28v5KiN7d — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) July 7, 2018 Great moment, great call.