New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Jose Bautista wins it for Mets with walk-off grand slam after Jacob deGrom settles for another no-decision | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated July 6, 2018 10:11 PM Newsday 6m

DeGrom allows one run in eight innings, lowering his ERA to 1.79.

Tweets