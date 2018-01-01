New York Mets

Mets RF Jose Bautista hits walk-off grand slam to power Mets past Rays, 5-1

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 13m

Jacob deGrom pitched eight strong innings and Jose Bautista capped it off with a walk-off grand slam to power the Mets to a 5-1 series-opening victory over the Rays on Friday night at Citi Field.

