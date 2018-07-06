New York Mets

USA Today


Bautista's grand slam in 9th lifts Mets to 5-1 win over Rays

by: @usatoday USA Today 3m

Jose Bautista's grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the New York Mets to a 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays

