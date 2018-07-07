New York Mets
Jose Bautista's walk-off grand slam sinks Rays in opener
by: foxsports — Fox Sports 5s
Jose Bautista's walk-off grand slam gave the New York Mets the win over the Tampa Bay Rays after playing tooth and nail for most of the game.
