New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2017-11-30-at-7.34.08-am

Mickey Watch Watch: Mickey Callaway wonders about Mickey being fired

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 36s

The Mickey Watch Watch watches to see what others are saying about a possible Mickey Watch   “That definitely went through my head,” Callaway said earlier this week. “The guy who brought me in, and I think we were very aligned for what we wanted for the..

Tweets