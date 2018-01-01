New York Mets
Mets RHP Jacob deGrom limits Rays to one run in eight innings
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 10m
Mets RHP Jacob deGrom limited the Rays to one run in eight innings in the Mets' 5-1 win on Friday night at Citi Field.
