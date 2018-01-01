New York Mets

North Jersey
28911775001_5806424565001_5806422866001-vs

Mickey Callaway on the Mets' walk-off win

by: Sean Farrell, Staff Writer, @seanfarrell92 North Jersey 16s

Jose Bautista hit a game-winning grand slam for the Mets to cap a 5-1 win over Tampa on Friday.

Tweets