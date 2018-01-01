New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Tiberi With Three Hits For Columbia

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 10m

Fresno (51-36) 8, Las Vegas (41-47) 1   Box ScoreMatt den Dekker DH: 2-3, HR, 2B, RBI, BB, .285/.333/.511Jeff McNeil 2B: 1-4, 2B, .402/.451/.671Peter Alonso 1B: 0-4, 3 K, .186/.345

