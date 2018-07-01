New York Mets

Bautista’s First Career Walk-Off Homer Propels Mets to Victory

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 35s

337.That's the number of home runs Jose Bautista has hit in his major league career.7,010.That's the number of plate appearances it took for Bautista to reach his current home run tota

