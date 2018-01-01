New York Mets
Mets' Ricco discusses what it would take for deGrom, Syndergaard trade
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
Mets interim GM John Ricco admits there would have to be an 'overwhelming offer' for him to consider moving Jacob deGrom or Noah Syndergaard.
