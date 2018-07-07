New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wait, nobody had ever asked the Mets players how to pronounce their names?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7m
Really? Nobody ever asked? Castro, who grew up speaking primarily English, went to the Mets Clubhouse on one of her first days on the job and asked each player how they wanted her to pronounce their names. This meant a lot to many of the players,...
Tweets
-
Here is today’s lineup. #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
England doing a professional job in a World Cup Quarterfinal? We’re all gonna die.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Here are all of the walk off grand slams in #Mets history.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Ricco Has Confidence In Manager Mickey Callaway https://t.co/7LIPaT0t3Y #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hi. I am Citi Field bound. #LGMMinors
-
Mets 2018 outfielders ranked by WAR Brandon Nimmo 2.5 Jose Bautista 1.3 Juan Lagares 1.1 Yoenis Cespedes 0.6 Micha… https://t.co/UyF9BUlJEVBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets