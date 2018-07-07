New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Silhouette_1280x720

Mets international free agent signings | New York Mets

by: N/A MLB: Mets 8m

&nbsp; The New York Mets announced Saturday that they have signed international free agents Francisco Alvarez, a catcher from Venezuela, and Freddy Valdez, an outfielder from the Dominican Republic.

Tweets