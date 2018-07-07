New York Mets

Fox Sports
Snell helps Rays blank Mets 3-0 (Jul 07, 2018)

AP

NEW YORK (AP) Blake Snell blanked the Mets over a career-high-tying 7 1/3 innings, Wilson Ramos drove in a pair of runs and Tampa Bay downed New York 3-0 on Saturday.

