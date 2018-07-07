New York Mets

USA Today
Snell helps Rays blank Mets 3-0

by: @usatoday USA Today 4m

Blake Snell blanked the Mets over a career-high-tying 7 1/3 innings, Wilson Ramos drove in a pair of runs and Tampa Bay downed New York 3-0 on Saturday

