New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Matz dominant, but Mets' bats silent behind him

by: N/A MLB: Mets 3m

NEW YORK -- Steven Matz had a scrappy 6 1/3-inning start on Saturday, allowing just one earned run and striking out five. Unfortunately for Matz, the offense couldn't back him up in a 3-0 loss to the Rays at Citi Field, but the outing could very well...

Tweets