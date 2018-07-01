New York Mets

Fox Sports
4_b_180707_fssun_rays_highlight_web_1272260675998_2628000_1280x720_1272265283957.vresize.1200.630.high.45

WATCH: Rays making opportunity count in 3-0 win over Mets

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 55s

Wilson Ramos drives in 2 RBI and Carlos Gomez 1 in win over the New York Mets.

Tweets