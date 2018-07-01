New York Mets

Mets 360
Jose-bautista

Jose Bautista adds clarity to the blow up the team decision

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 1m

In the beginning of June, the Mets trotted out a lineup without either Yoenis Cespedes or Todd Frazier. Just as damningly, they were using a clearly-injured Jay Bruce and over-the-hill Adrian Gonza…

Tweets