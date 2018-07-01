New York Mets
From The Desk… 7/7
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 6m
Good morning. 1. Jacob deGrom now has 57 starts in which he has given up one run or less… the most in the history ...
It’s July 8th, the #Mets are 14 games out of a playoff spot and José Reyes has a .506 OPS with a -0.9 WAR... and he… https://t.co/YpypgWIXWqBlogger / Podcaster
This is exactly what they wantAn ideal #Yankees trade includes sending Brandon Drury to the #Orioles leading their package of crap to get Zach Br… https://t.co/x6zUXmlSxmBlogger / Podcaster
It’s a #FamilySunday at #CitiField. #LGM ⌚️️: 1:10 p.m. ?: @CitiField ?: Chris Flexen ?: @SNYtv, @YouTubeTV ?:… https://t.co/zpqSHQ2ZUrOfficial Team Account
How did Matt Harvey’s shaved head do on Saturday vs. the Cubs? You’ll look. https://t.co/ms0D21SeG3Blogger / Podcaster
