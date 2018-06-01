New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sherman: Syndergaard Trade To Contender Not Likely Before Deadline
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 13s
Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote an article this morning detailing his belief that the Mets are ignoring the harsh reality of a long rebuild ahead of them.That being said, the focus of
Tweets
-
#Rays at #Mets, (N.Eovaldi vs C.Flexen) 1:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/SDFkl48CpG #playballMisc
-
Rest assured these tickets were purchased well in advance of today’s game.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I am learning ...@NYPost_Mets Never wear a thin summer dress to work.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Up top! #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
It's like Antartica in July in the Citi Field press box (July is winter in the southern hemisphere).Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @jonbernhardt: Under similar logic I feel like until you as a manager have demonstrated you can successfully run a clubhouse and a… https://t.co/j4mHHvAEbMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets