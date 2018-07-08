New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets blanked by Nathan Eovaldi, losing 9-0 while managing two hits
by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey — North Jersey 4m
The Mets were listless in a 9-0 loss to the Rays, their second straight game being blanked. They tallied two hits
Tweets
-
Just out doing nature things with @amandab1ack #nature #explorationsunday #travelingrooster #travelinghenPlayer
-
TJ Rivera is 1-for-10 in his rehab assignment with St. Lucie. He’s been out a long time, so the slow start isn’t un… https://t.co/Ee0qXpEYWdBlogger / Podcaster
-
Noah - looks like you’re digging your new threads. We’ll let you keep them ☺️Minors
-
RT @robpiersall: A runner reached on a throwing error from the shortstop Rodriguez in the second. The runner, Eduardo Torrealba stol… https://t.co/Br0JhrCWRLBlogger / Podcaster
-
Two innings for Noa h.. two stolen bases. Most importantly he looks healthy to me. Staten Island leads 1-0 going to… https://t.co/gmVFJUyYm6Minors
-
RT @StandingsNYC: YES!!!! I was hoping Oswalt would get another start. https://t.co/12V7wJbmT0Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets