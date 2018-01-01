New York Mets

Mets' bats stumped by Eovaldi in 9-0 loss to Rays

New York was held without a baserunner through six innings and Chris Flexen was charged with five runs in three innings as the Mets were blanked for the second consecutive game with the Rays, 9-0, on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field.

