Eovaldi flirts with perfection as Rays rout Mets

by: The Associated Press The Score 5m

NEW YORK - Nathan Eovaldi took a perfect game into the seventh inning, C.J. Cron hit an early three-run homer and the Tampa Bay Rays routed the New York Mets 9-0 on Sunday.Eovaldi retired his first 18 batters before Brandon Nimmo lined a clean single to..

