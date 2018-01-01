New York Mets
Mets' Syndergaard strikes out seven in first rehab start
Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard struck out seven batters in five innings in his first rehab start with Short-Season Brooklyn on Sunday as he looks to return from a strained finger.
