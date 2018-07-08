New York Mets
All-Stars, Final Vote revealed live on ESPN
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3m
The wait is over. Below are the American League and National League All-Star rosters and 2018 Camping World MLB All-Star Game Final Vote candidates. Watch the "Camping World All-Star Selection Show" as they are revealed live on ESPN. :: Complete All-Star.
Tweets
-
A familiar sight for @ClemsonBaseball fans as Ryley Gilliam (@RyleyGilliam) recorded his first strike out in his… https://t.co/XYYBOG8pyqMinors
-
RT @grantpurps: I know it’s Scherzer’s home ballpark and all, but the best pitcher in all of baseball should be starting on the bump for the NL... #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
My pants are tan. Nimmo was a snub. @SteveGelbs is the man. Voters made a flub.The sky is blue. It’s a day ending in ‘y.’ I am friends with @WayneRandazzo. Jacob deGrom is an All-StarTV / Radio Personality
-
The only all-star game snub I care aboutBlogger / Podcaster
-
I know there's other factors, but Matt Carpenter and Trea Turner shouldn't be on that Final 5 vote over Nimmo.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Brandon Nimmo, tied for third among NL outfielders with 2.5 fWAR and leader with 148 wRC+, didn't make the All-Star… https://t.co/c9fkRSlOLeBlogger / Podcaster
