New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

All-Stars, Final Vote revealed live on ESPN

by: N/A MLB: Mets 3m

The wait is over. Below are the American League and National League All-Star rosters and 2018 Camping World MLB All-Star Game Final Vote candidates. Watch the "Camping World All-Star Selection Show" as they are revealed live on ESPN. :: Complete All-Star.

Tweets