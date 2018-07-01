New York Mets

NL and AL All-Star Team Starters Announced

by: Josh Finkelstein

The All-Star Game starters for both the NL and AL were announced tonight as voted by the fans of MLB.The NL team will feature Willson Contreras, Freddie Freeman, Javier Baez, Brandon Crawford,

