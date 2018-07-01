New York Mets
NL and AL All-Star Team Starters Announced
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2m
The All-Star Game starters for both the NL and AL were announced tonight as voted by the fans of MLB.The NL team will feature Willson Contreras, Freddie Freeman, Javier Baez, Brandon Crawford,
RT @grantpurps: I know it’s Scherzer’s home ballpark and all, but the best pitcher in all of baseball should be starting on the bump for the NL... #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
My pants are tan. Nimmo was a snub. @SteveGelbs is the man. Voters made a flub.The sky is blue. It’s a day ending in ‘y.’ I am friends with @WayneRandazzo. Jacob deGrom is an All-StarTV / Radio Personality
The only all-star game snub I care aboutBlogger / Podcaster
I know there's other factors, but Matt Carpenter and Trea Turner shouldn't be on that Final 5 vote over Nimmo.Beat Writer / Columnist
Brandon Nimmo, tied for third among NL outfielders with 2.5 fWAR and leader with 148 wRC+, didn't make the All-Star… https://t.co/c9fkRSlOLeBlogger / Podcaster
