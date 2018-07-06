New York Mets
Jacob deGrom named to second All-Star Game, Brandon Nimmo doesn't make the cut
by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey — North Jersey 8m
Jacob deGrom is the Mets' lone All-Star selection.
Tweets
RT @grantpurps: I know it’s Scherzer’s home ballpark and all, but the best pitcher in all of baseball should be starting on the bump for the NL... #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
My pants are tan. Nimmo was a snub. @SteveGelbs is the man. Voters made a flub.The sky is blue. It’s a day ending in ‘y.’ I am friends with @WayneRandazzo. Jacob deGrom is an All-StarTV / Radio Personality
The only all-star game snub I care aboutBlogger / Podcaster
I know there's other factors, but Matt Carpenter and Trea Turner shouldn't be on that Final 5 vote over Nimmo.Beat Writer / Columnist
Brandon Nimmo, tied for third among NL outfielders with 2.5 fWAR and leader with 148 wRC+, didn't make the All-Star… https://t.co/c9fkRSlOLeBlogger / Podcaster
