Noah Syndergaard goes five innings in rehab start, whiffs seven | Newsday

by: Peter Kersich peter.kersich@newsday.com Updated July 8, 2018 7:42 PM Newsday 6m

Mets pitcher says he had ‘first-time jitters’ but after a rusty first inning, he settled down for a 71-pitch outing for the Brooklyn Cyclones.

