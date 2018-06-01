New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Talkin’ Mets: Russ Langer Las Vegas PBP Voice
by: Mike Silva — Mets Merized Online 2m
Tonight I am joined by Las Vegas 51s play-by-play voice Russ Langer. Hear Russ give a scouting report on Mets prospects Jeff McNeil and Peter Alonso. He also talks about what he sees with some of
Tweets
-
RT @OldTakesExposed: This surfaced on reddit and has been sent to me by many the past few days. Enjoy:Blogger / Podcaster
-
Puig: Right intercostal/oblique strain.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Well said.????!!!! @snellzilla11 @MLB @MLB_PLAYERS https://t.co/yeyw5T2BqHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Opposing teams have started spinning the ball a lot against Max Muncy, in looking for a way to slow him down.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @timbhealey: Haha oh my god MLB makes players vote by hand. Weeks ahead of the game! That’s ... weird. https://t.co/I8QC8kzGvwBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsMerized: New Post: Talkin’ Mets: Russ Langer Las Vegas PBP Voice https://t.co/e7jux7Tm41 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets