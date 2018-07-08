New York Mets

The New York Times
09metsweb1-facebookjumbo

Rays 9, Mets 0: Woeful Mets Flirt With Being No-Hit, but Settle for a Loss

by: WALLACE MATTHEWS NY Times 2m

Nathan Eovaldi was masterful on Sunday. He and a reliever combined to face just two more than the minimum number of batters against a woeful Mets lineup.

Tweets