deGrom earns second career NL All-Star nod
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2m
NEW YORK -- To the surprise of no one, Mets ace Jacob deGrom was named to the 2018 National League All-Star team on Sunday night. The man with the best ERA of any starter in baseball earned his second All-Star selection with a superb first half. deGrom...
