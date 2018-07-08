New York Mets

deGrom earns second career NL All-Star nod

by: N/A MLB: Mets

NEW YORK -- To the surprise of no one, Mets ace Jacob deGrom was named to the 2018 National League All-Star team on Sunday night. The man with the best ERA of any starter in baseball earned his second All-Star selection with a superb first half. deGrom...

